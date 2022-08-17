Bossip Video

It’s a wrap for a popular couple from a Netflix reality show.

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones of Love Is Blind fame have announced their separation and impending divorce. The estranged couple posted a joint message on Instagram announcing the news.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” reads the official statement. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that’s okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best. We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives.”

The couple also expressed gratitude for their Love Is Blind season 2 family and Netflix while adding; “We don’t regret a single thing!”

The news comes after the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in June. At the time the two expressed sweet sentiments about building a foundation together and Jarrette noted that his wife who he likened to his “backbone” showed him, unconditional love.

“It’s so crazy to think that a year ago today we both took a HUGE chance at this thing called love and marriage,” wrote Jarrette via his @TheJJones_05 Instagram page.” Everyone we spoke to within this past year has said the first year of marriage is the toughest… Welp we made it!! This past year has been filled with highs, lows, uncomfortability, growth, happiness, compromise… I could go on forever, but this roller coaster ride has been well worth it. I’ve learned so much about myself, so much about you and that has molded me to be the best man for us and this marriage.”

It’s unclear what caused the couple’s split. Jones posted in his Instastory however; “Always protect your peace.”

This story is still developing…