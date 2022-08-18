Bossip Video

Kid Cudi is opening up about a serious health scare that forced him to take a step back from music back in 2016.

The musician opened up about the health scare during a new interview with Esquire, revealing that he suffered a stroke two weeks after being admitted to rehab for depression and drug addiction in 2016. Cudi went on to admit that he had to be hospitalized because the stroke impaired his speech and movement, saying, “everything was f***ed.”

Following months of physical rehab to get his strength back, the rapper finally felt like he hit a breakthrough when he auditioned for the Broadway play Lobby Hero with Michael Cera. While the role ultimately went to another actor, Kid Cudi had to memorize a lot of dialogue for the role, so it still helped him realize just how far he’d come.

“I proved to myself that I could do it. I needed that at the time,” he told Esquire. “I was happy. Like, damn, my brain is still strong. I didn’t lose something in that s**t that happened.”

Of course, Cudi also opened up about his feud with Kanye West during the interview, slamming his former friend and longtime collaborator for not knowing how to handle his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

“If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f***ing problem,” he said. “You need to own up to your s**t like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life.”

