The righteous consequences of James Weems’ own alleged actions came in the form of bullet holes that were given to him by probably the last person he expected to get them from.

Last month, BOSSIP reported on a DMV-area daycare owner named Shanteari Weems who shot her ex-police officer husband after she learned that he had been allegedly sexually abusing the children she was caring for.

Today, according to a DailyMail article, Weems is facing a decade in prison for enacting violence against her diabolical not-so-better half. Ultimately, James Weems was arrested and charged with 10 counts of child sex abuse.

He has been charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of third degree sexual assault, three counts of fourth degree sexual assault and one count of displaying obscene material to a minor.

Shanteari’s lawyer Tony Garcia says that she is remorseful for her behavior but she is comforted by the fact that police arrested and charged James with the crimes.

He was denying it, but now that it’s been confirmed. She was right. He was molesting them. ‘And in fact, it’s worse than what she thought because there are three children involved, not two.’

There is a very public campaign currently going on to have Shanteari Weems freed and her charges dropped as she was not only defending herself and her business but also all the children who could potentially be James’ next victims.

Free the good sis!