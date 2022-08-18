Bossip Video

Deshaun Watson is finally coming face-to-face with the consequences of his “alleged” crimes.

According to ESPN, the Cleveland Browns record-breaking salary quarterback will be suspended for 11 games and pay a $5 million fine for violation of the league’s personal conduct policy in the context of 25 accusations of sexual assault. Watson has already settled lawsuits with all 25 women and this suspension puts a period on the case that has been looming for two years now.

Last week, Watson made a desperate attempt to avoid this type of suspension by publicly, vaguely, and disingenuously “apologizing” to “all women” who were “affected” or “triggered” by his unnamed actions. Today, in the aftermath of the breaking news, here’s what Watson had to say:

The Browns organization also released the following worthless tweet.

In addition to the suspension and fine, Watson will undergo mandatory behavioral evaluations by professional therapists. Though he staunchly maintains his innocence, this course of punishment consists of many hoops of fire to jump through for someone who *air quotes* did absolutely nothing wrong *end air quotes*.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also released a statement regarding this case.

“Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful to Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey for their efforts in addressing these matters, which laid the foundation for reaching this conclusion.”

In her initial ruling, Judge Sue L. Robinson described Watson’s conduct as “egregious and predatory” based on the facts that were presented to her. For anyone left defending Watson against these accusations, the question has to be, would you acquiesce to this type of severe punishment if your “good” name was being “attacked”? Would you forgo any semblance of innocence just to…play football?