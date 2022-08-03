Bossip Video

Yesterday, we reported that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would be suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy in light of 25 women accusing him of sexual misconduct. No criminal charges were filed but Watson did settle damn near every single allegation of misconduct against him. All of them. How innocent can you be paying off all those claims?

The NFL wanted Watson suspended for one whole year or at the very least for twelve games along with a heavy $8 million fine. That “harsh” punishment is A) because Deshaun deserves it and B) because they have previously taken violence against women very lightly and can no longer afford to look like they don’t care even if they don’t care. Therefore, according to ESPN, the NFL is appealing the six-game suspension that was ruled upon by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson.

“We respect Judge Robinson’s decision, and at the same time, empathize and understand that there have been many individuals triggered throughout this process,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement Monday. “We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on and off the field, and we will continue to support him.”

The Haslams only believe in Watson’s “remorse” to the extent that they want him on the field to win games after gifting him the biggest contract in NFL history, $230 million.

We’ll update you with more as the appeal process moves forward.