Streetwear brand Supreme brings Andre 3000 out of hiding as a part of their Fall/Winter 2022 annual picture tee.

Supreme is gearing up to release its Fall/Winter collection for 2022 and it looks as if an Andre 3000 picture tee is on the agenda. When you think of streetwear you can’t leave out Supreme even if the clothes aren’t your thing the accessories as consumers agree that their accessories are a must-have. With each season the collaborations are unexpected and further push the envelope. This year, Supreme is already giving hints about its fall and winter picture tee.

Fans of Supreme know when an iconic figure appears in leaks wearing a white with red box logo tee it usually means they’ll be on the seasonal photo tee. This year it appears Andre 3000 will be on the tee as images of a photoshoot with Deana Lawson appeared online.

The iconic Andre 3000 photo will be a hot item for the back end of the year and also piece collectors will rush to cop and hold for future wear or resale. Along with Andre 3000’s photo hitting the net, a short video has been released featuring the Outkast rapper discussing creating and “not being a copy.”

You can watch the video below.