While recreational marijuana use is widely recognized on April 20, it’s always the right time to support Black-owned businesses thriving in America. As Black Business Month continues, we’re highlighting Black-owned and operated cannabis brands breaking into the retail marijuana industry.

In 2012, Colorado became the first state to vote in favor of the legalization of marijuana and smokers rejoiced in the idea of nationwide legalization. 10 years later, 19 states including California and New York, have legalized the favored flower. According to Forbes, the industry could bring in an astounding $72 billion by 2030. New Frontier Data CEO Gary Allen predicts a consistent growth in sales, regardless of legalization at the Federal level.

“Even in the absence of a federal framework, the resilience and growth potential of a determined industry is laying the foundation for a safe and sustainable consumer category.”

As the marijuana market skyrockets, it’s important to note that people of color make up a small percentage of business owners, with few states reaching 5%.

Considering that the cannabis market for Black businesses is so small, let’s look at some brands and stores that you can support.

Gorilla RX

Gorilla RX boasts that it’s LA’s first Black Woman Owned Dispensary and it’s from the creative minds of a powerful mother-daughter duo. Marshawn Lynch dubbed their Crenshaw-based dispensary the “Whole Foods of weed.”





Estro Haze

Estro Haze has a motto centered around women in cannabis that “educate, entertain and enlighten.”

Cactus Farms

Launched by Travis Scott in July of 2021, Cactus Farms is a Houston-based Cannabis line with hybrid strains hand selected by Travis.

Simply Pure

The first Black-owned and female-owned cannabis dispensary in the country, founded in 2014 by military vets Wanda James and Scott Durrah.

99th Floor

99th Floor boasts that it’s destigmatizing cannabis through the universal language of food with invite-only, pop-ups. The events are for those who enjoy great eats and a steady high, founded by Chef Miguel Trinidad.

The Farmacy

The Farmacy is a community-based dispensary founded by California Cannabis connoisseur Sue Taylor.

Al Harrington’s VIOLA is the leading and only Black-owned multinational cannabis operator rooted in building equity within the flower space, making it a top brand to support for your Mary Jane matters.

Josephine & Billie’s

Josephine & Billie’s is a cannabis speakeasy-style dispensary on a mission to create a community and safe space for women of color and their allies.