Al Harrington’s Viola Brands announces Viola Vibes System with help from Guapdad 4000 as a part of a new brand refresh.

Al Harrington’s Viola Brands is continuing its promise to be the premier black-owned cannabis startup with no plans of slowing down. After its successful partnerships with NBA legend Allen Iverson and their collaborative ’96 and ’01 strains, the brand is powering ahead. Last month Harrington announced his latest CBD collaboration with the NBPA to provide wellness products under Re+play.

Now Viola Brands is rolling out a new method for curated customer experiences. Viola Vibes System (VVS) aims to give a precise customer experience while providing education on Viola’s offers to prove there is something for everyone. VVS simplifies the selection and purchase process by categorizing all Viola flower strains into 4 different yet unique groups.

Get Up and Go: The perfect vibe for when you’re looking to feel energized. Get up and at ‘em all while feeling upbeat, productive, and active. These products are made for when you’ve got things to do and are looking for some stimulation to get you there. Good Times: When you know the vibes, you know the vibes. Enjoy the vibrancy of life while feeling happy, optimistic, and in good spirits. These products are made for when you want to add some spice of life to your normal day. Kick Back: Sometimes we want to enjoy the vibe and simply relax. Kick Back and enjoy being chill, calm, and collected. These products are made for when you want to enjoy the wave and take in all the scenery around you. Lights Out: Welcome to the vibe of euphoria. Completely unplug, unwind, and vibe out with feelings of serenity, tranquility, and peace. These products are made especially for when you want to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with yourself.

Through VVS Consumers will be able to learn and select products to fit their vibe with the “What’s your vibe?” quiz or the help of a local budtender. To announce this new refresh, Viola Brands teamed up with rapper Guapdad for a new ad that will be followed up by events in the near future.

You can watch the full advertisement narrated by Guapdad below.