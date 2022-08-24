RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Blasts Trolls Targeting Her Son With Racist & Cruel Comments, Fans Think Bought Bots Are Involved

A Bravolebrity is urging trolls to stop targeting one of her children, but some people think there’s something more sinister at hand.

On Tuesday Garcelle Beauvais made an emotional plea for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills watchers to stop attacking her 14-year-old son, Jax (R), after they subjected him to negative and racist comments.

Jax posted screenshots of comments made on his Instagram and many of them suggested that he and his reality star mom should “worry about” his older brother Oliver who admittedly had substance abuse issues.

“Im a f****g 14 year old leave me alone please,” wrote Jax, the twin brother of Garcelle’s other son, Jaid (L).

In one of the most shocking comments, an Instagram user also made a racist reference to George Floyd.

“You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy,” wrote @Queenofthetea_. “Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us.”

Jax has set his Instagram account to private.

A hurt Garcelle issued a tweet to #RHOBH watchers saying;

“I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK.” “I’ve been in tears all night,” added Garcelle. “it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH.”

Lisa Rinna Backs Up Garcelle Beauvais Over Trolls Attacking Her Son

Garcelle was backed up by her cast member Lisa Rinna, who she feuded with on the show, but who also showed support via an Instagram Story;

“We are doing a tv show,” she began. “We try to entertain you—why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us—love to hate us but leave the kids alone!”

Rinna also called out fans for attacking Kyle Richards’ daughter Portia, 14, Erika Jayne’s adult son, Tommy Zizzo, and her own daughters, Delilah Belle, 24, and Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21.

“Enough is enough!” added Rinna according to the message Garcelle reposted on her own account.

“Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” Watchers Make “Bought” Bots Allegations

In the midst of all this drama, some Bravo watchers believe that the trolls targeting Garcelle’s son are not random, and are instead paid bots. Many are alleging that the comments are from fake Instagram profiles that are being used to spam Jax’s comments with negative messages. Some fans are even alleging that the bots are reportedly linked to Garcelle’s feud with another housewife.

Fellow housewife Diana Jenkins and Beauvais have feuded on #RHOBH and on a recent episode, Beauvais called Jenkins a “total b***.”

“She trashes me in a group text, she comes to my birthday party,” said the housewife. “And she’s a total b****. Google me if you want to get to know me. Google me.”

Her comments came after a brief back and forth between them at a charity gala where Jenkins accused the fellow housewife of being “guarded.”

That drama eventually spilled onto Twitter where Jenkins shared a text she sent to her fellow housewives about the fatigue she felt from traveling after previously suffering a miscarriage. She added in the text that she shared the info with the group so that Garcell[sic] “wouldn’t think she’s rude.” Beauvais responded to a fan tweet laughing about Jenkins misspelling her name as “Garcell” and Jenkins took offense to that while accusing her of mocking her miscarriage. “Fascinating what a fan favorite can get away with,” said Jenkins. Beauvais vehemently denied any wrongdoing while noting that she’s suffered miscarriages herself. Fast-forward to the current drama surrounding Beauvais’ son and several people think that the bots suddenly attacking the housewife’s son are “convenient” or could have been “paid for.”

Jenkins celebrated her birthday Tuesday and as of press time did not address the controversy.

As for Garcelle Beauvais, she recently released a statement from her son Jax who thanked fans for their support amid the cruel comments.

What do YOU think about this #RHOBH spamming drama?

