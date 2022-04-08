Bossip Video

The #RHOBH season 12 trailer is here and the Bravo housewives are heavy on the decadence and heavy on the drama.

Returning for a season of “exhilarating highs and shocking lows” are housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff alongside headline-maker Kathy Hilton who returns as a friend.

As previously announced, new to the season, but well-established in the glittering 90210, are housewife Diana Jenkins and friend Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of Will Smith and the mom of their 29-year-old son.

This season that kicks off May 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo will of course continue to follow Erika Jayne who’s still reeling from the legal drama related to her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

As previously reported the 82-year-old has been accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the widows and orphans of Lion Air Flight plane crash victims to fund the couple’s lavish lifestyle. Despite continuing to maintain her innocence and recently being dismissed from the case, Erika is still facing raised eyebrows from the wives including Crystal Minkoff.

“You wanna be on the side of the victims ’cause you think that’s cool,” shouts Erika at the fellow wife. “I don’t think it’s cool!” Crystal yells in response.

Erika also will face off with [former friend?] Garcelle Beauvais and accuse her of “trying to make her look bad.” “I don’t have to make you look bad — you can do that all on your own,” responds Garcelle dryly. At one point Garcelle also offers advice to her friend Sheree who shows up in sweats for a group yoga session—while the other ladies are all gussied up in designer duds.

“Never EVER listen to casual,” says Garcelle. Take a look at the trailer below.

#RHOBH Season 12 Synopsis

An official Bravo synopsis of #RHOBH season 12 notes what you can expect.

The women attempt to balance their ever-evolving friendships with the demands of family life and growing business ventures, but a string of shocking events proves that living this large is more than meets the eye. In true Beverly Hills fashion, however, nothing can keep these ladies away from a good time. There is no shortage of laughs and libations, as they jet-set their way to luxury in Aspen and Punta Mita, Mexico.

Meet the ladies below.

Dorit Kemsley

After intruders break into Dorit Kemsley’s home in a traumatic and life-changing attack, she begins working through the healing process with help from her friends. All but one, that is, whose lack of sympathy leaves ripple effects amongst the group.

Sutton Stracke

Sutton Stracke is finally settled into her dream home and ready to play hostess extraordinaire. While she hopes that swiping right will lead to the perfect man, conflicts with the group make her want to swipe left on some of the ladies.

Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne is looking for a fresh start, despite ongoing legal pressures and rumors aplenty in the press following her divorce. When her friends grow concerned that she has gone too far in her quest to move forward, tensions boil over.

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna’s world is rocked as she loses a beloved member of her family. Attempting to cope with her new normal, she struggles to keep her emotions in check and her friends are on the receiving end.

Garcelle Beauvais

Reaping the rewards of her hard work, Garcelle Beauvais buys a beach house to enjoy with family and friends. Still, she realizes that long hours dedicated to her talk show and writing her memoir are taking a toll on her relationship with her teenage boys.

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Having found her footing with the group, Crystal Kung Minkoff takes a more honest approach to expressing her feelings to the ladies. Honesty might not always be the policy, however, and she quickly realizes that the secrets she has held onto may cost her some hard-earned friendships.

Diana Jenkins

Much like her friend Crystal, Diana Jenkins is a formidable match for anyone who attempts to cross her. A Bosnian war refugee who married into an astonishing banking fortune, she is no stranger to Beverly Hills’ most elite circles. Following a traumatic miscarriage, Diana is focused on having another baby to complete her family.

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is thrilled at the promise of grandchildren when her oldest daughter finally gets engaged. Just as everything seems to be falling into place, lingering family drama intrudes on her happiness.

Kathy Hilton

On cloud nine following her daughter’s lavish wedding, Kathy Hilton reconnects with the ladies. This elation is short-lived, however, when simmering resentments with her sister surface.

Sheree Zampino

One of Garcelle’s best girlfriends and ex-wife to a prominent Hollywood actor, Sheree Zampino knows the inner workings of this larger-than-life town. Never the wallflower and unafraid to speak her mind, she quickly forms strong opinions about her new friends.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is produced by Evolution Media for Bravo with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, John Carr, Charlie Newton, and Christian Barcellos serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11, at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are available to stream on Peacock.