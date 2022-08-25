Bossip Video

Police officers don’t have good standing in the Black community because more often than not, they are seen as bullies with badges and this story gives even more reason not to ever trust them under any circumstances.

Earlier this month, a Jacksonville, Florida mother of three named Ebony Washington was caught doing 75 mph on the 55 mph State Road 200 by Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Desue. When the officer hit his lights, Ebony, who was riding with her three children in the car, hit her lights, her hazard lights. It is the standard operating procedure for motorists to put on their hazards and drive slowly to a safe place if they feel unsafe about pulling over in the dark. Everyone knows this including law enforcement officers all around the country. Hell, even the county Sheriff Gordon Smith says he wants his wife and family to do exactly what Washington did.

“She does exactly what I would tell my daughter, my wife, my neighbor, anybody else that may feel uncomfortable: You reduce your speed, you turn on your flashing lights, be acknowledged,” Smith said.

However, the ubiquitous truth didn’t stop Desue from terrorizing Washington by pointing his service weapon at her and threatening to shoot her in front of her aforementioned children. According to First Coast News, Desue was already sitting on the hot seat over previous overly-aggressive violations during traffic stops…





Following the release of the body camera footage alongside a video that one of Washington’s daughters took from inside their car, Deputy Desue resigned from his position according to NBCNews.





John M. Phillips, Washington’s attorney released a statement on her behalf following the breaking news that Desue had resigned:

Phillips, Washington’s attorney, said in a statement that his client is “still suffering from the effects of her trauma, her life flashing before her and her kids eyes and the situation as a whole.” “She is relieved Deputy Desue resigned (in lieu of termination), but is concerned about him doing the same at another agency,” Phillips said.

Same, actually.