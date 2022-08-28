Bossip Video

The 2022 MTV VMAs air TONIGHT Sunday, August 28 at 8 pm and we’ve crafted a helpful guide to let you know what you don’t want to miss!

Industry favorites including Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, BlackPink, and Bad Bunny lead the pack with seemingly never-ending nominations and Nicki Minaj will be honored for her iconic visuals with the Video Vanguard Award. As always there will be tons of surprises, but here’s what we know is percolating so far.

2022 MTV VMAs Performances

For the first time in 20 years, Eminem and Snoop Dogg will grace the stage together performing their joint hits including “From the D 2 the LBC.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, MTV is calling it a “first of its kind” performance inspired by the world of the Otherside metaverse.

K-Pop group BlackPink will perform “Pink Venom”, while Bad Bunny will take the stage at Yankee Stadium. Saucy Santana and Young Gravy will pipe up the crowd for the pre-show, and fans can expect major acts like Lizzo, Jack Harlow, and Anitta on the main stage.

Additionally, the head Barb in Charge Nicki Minaj will be honored with this year’s Video Vanguard Award.

The Trinidadian rapper recently became the first solo female rapper to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill in 1998 with her latest single “Super Freak.”

As you can imagine, the Barbz are already hype about Onika taking home the top honor.

Nominations

Doja Cat and Harry Styles lead the pack for nominees for the 2022 VMAs. Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar tie with 7 nominations, while Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj will act as emcees.

Check out the full list of nominees HERE..

2022 VMAs Fashion

As always, celebs are going to show up and show out with fashion for the 2022 VMAs. Last year, Doja Cat had the most interesting looks of the evening while hosting the show.

Doja donned SIX different outfits varying from an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood chair hat…

to an all-encompassing structured midi dress that covered her from head to toe that Doja likened to a worm.

Who do YOU think will turn heads with their VMAs fashion at the 2022 awards?

Who are you most excited to see at this year’s VMAs?