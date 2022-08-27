Bossip Video

Let’s not act surprise when it comes to Drake and his unique hairstyles! One day he’s rocking braids, another day he’s rocking a heart design and now he’s rocking a slick back and wants to know what he should call it.

Drake introduced the world to his new hairstyle Thursday on Instagram and asked his followers to give his new look “a name.”

Fans and celebrity friends took Drake up on the challenge and dropped potential names in the comment section. Justin Bieber took a shot at it and suggested, “Clarance Donovan aka steezeman deluxe,” while rapper Quavo commented saying, “RAZOR AUBREY RAMONE aka SCOTT HALL.”

Of course Black Twitter had to chime in and give their two cents. One user even made Champagne Papi a meme.

One user tweeted “Aubrey Drake’s hair journey is fun. I want him to get some bundles.” Quite frankly, that might not be a bad idea. Drake selling premium quality hair could be a thing since he changes his hair just as often as us women!

At this point we’re not sure if Drake is going through a midlife crisis, if he just truly enjoys switching up his hairstyles like he does his draws, or if he was trying to look like his father. Whatever the case may be it seems like he’s having fun with it and as long as he continues to put out good music we don’t care!

Are you feeling Drake’s new hairdo? Let us know below!