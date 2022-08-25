Bossip Video

Lil Yachty gives us a peak into his 25th birthday activities, spending time aboard Air Drake and getting a new OVO tattoo.

Instead of celebrating his birthday on the ground like a regular person Lil Yachty recently celebrated his in the sky aboard Air Drake. Usually, on his birthday he blesses fans with a special birthday mix to commemorate every trip around the sun. This year however he decided to not release a mix and spent time with Drizzy on his lavish private jet. Yachty uploaded pictures of his day with Drake which included pictures posted up outside the massive jet and inside with Drake himself.

Lil Yachty Shows Off New OVO Tattoo On Air Drake

Drake delivered Yachty birthday wishes on his own Instagram stories posting;

“More life to my brother @lilyachty so happy we are locked in for this lifetime.”

Drake was in the game before Yachty touched high school so it’s safe to say Drake is the OG and big brother figure for Yachty. Big Boat also showed off some fresh ink on his birthday as well. He got a brand new tattoo of Drake’s OVO logo showing his appreciation for his big bro. Not a bad 25th birthday celebration for Lil Yachty, and a great flex to look back on as well.