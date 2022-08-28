Bossip Video

The Buffalo Bills have decided to cut punter Matt Araiza as his gang rape allegations gang momentum heading into the season.

The NFL season is officially underway and while the focus should be on winning in Buffalo, recently exposed gang rape allegations have drawn all the attention. Punter Matt Araiza played college football at San Diego State, where he set the NCAA season record for average punt yardage in his junior year. With his collegiate success, he received the nickname “Punt God” but now the “God” is being accused of devilishly criminal behavior.

Buffalo Bills Cut Matt Araiza Amid Gang Rape Allegations

With that success, Matt Araiza was drafted in the six found by the Buffalo Bills. As the season started for Buffalo across the county a woman only listed as “Jane Doe” filed a lawsuit in San Diego County Superior Court earlier this week.

According to TMZ, in the suit, she accused Matt Araiza of gang-raping her with two friends at a Halloween party at his house on October 17, 2021, when she was only 17 years old.

She also accuses Araiza of giving her a drink that contained other “intoxicating substances.” Jane claims that the NFLer gang raped her with two of his college teammates Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko and Zavier Leonard, who are also defendants in the lawsuit. The Buffalo Bills have now cut Araiza amid the lawsuit leaving him a free agent just a few months after being drafted.