2022 VMAs Red Carpet Style Standouts

Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2022 VMAs?

- By

The 2022 VMAs are taking place right now at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center and a number of your faves are on hand in intricate ensembles.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

MTV’s Catfish co-host Kamie Crawford turned heads in a hot pink Hanifa dress on the carpet…

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Source: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

and Lil Nas X rocked a Harris Reed headpiece, skirt, and Saint Laurent pants.

Source: Cindy Ord/Wire Image / Getty

Nas X wearing Saint Laurent was especially serendipitous because the rapper is YSL Beauty’s new brand ambassador.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Montero is up for seven nominations and he’s tied for the most nominations with Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Chloe Bailey shimmered and sparkled in Zigman Official.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The songstress posted a pic of her look and paid homage to her mentor Beyoncé by captioning the look, “Alien Super Star.”

 

Latto donned lime green Ludo Bokuchava for the VMAs red carpet with stunning makeup and blinged-out earrings.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

She was styled by Zerina Akers for the night.  

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Lizzo donned an all-black, all-baggy Jean Paul Gaultier frock from the spring/summer 2022 couture collection. 

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Lizzo’s look was offset with makeup by Alexx Mayo.

 

Shenseea set it off at the VMAs in Marc Jacob.

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

She was also especially excited to be there.

“From a viewer to a nominee 🤍 … @marcjacobs @themarcjacobs for @vmas,” the rapper captioned a pic of her look.

Megastar Anitta shone in a red corset dress.

2022 MTV VMAs – Backstage

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Brazilian singer, songwriter, and actress’ corset gown was designed by Schiaparelli and was meant to look like her heart was out of her chest.

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Sports journalist Taylor Rooks turned heads in a black and gold ensemble…

 

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

while new mom Nessa wore all-black offset by purple boots.

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Source: Cindy Ord/WireImage / Getty

Another style standout was Saucy Santana who kicked off the pre-show in a lacey black catsuit with a leather corset and metallic details.

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The Material Girl hit the stage to perform “Booty.”

 

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

 

There’s lots more to unpack from the red carpet and the show…

 

2022 MTV VMAs – Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

but YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’ at the 2022 VMAs?

 

