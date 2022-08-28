The 2022 VMAs are taking place right now at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center and a number of your faves are on hand in intricate ensembles.

MTV’s Catfish co-host Kamie Crawford turned heads in a hot pink Hanifa dress on the carpet…

and Lil Nas X rocked a Harris Reed headpiece, skirt, and Saint Laurent pants.

Nas X wearing Saint Laurent was especially serendipitous because the rapper is YSL Beauty’s new brand ambassador.

Montero is up for seven nominations and he’s tied for the most nominations with Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar.

Chloe Bailey shimmered and sparkled in Zigman Official.

The songstress posted a pic of her look and paid homage to her mentor Beyoncé by captioning the look, “Alien Super Star.”

Latto donned lime green Ludo Bokuchava for the VMAs red carpet with stunning makeup and blinged-out earrings.

She was styled by Zerina Akers for the night.

Lizzo donned an all-black, all-baggy Jean Paul Gaultier frock from the spring/summer 2022 couture collection.

Lizzo’s look was offset with makeup by Alexx Mayo.

Shenseea set it off at the VMAs in Marc Jacob.

She was also especially excited to be there.

“From a viewer to a nominee 🤍 … @marcjacobs @themarcjacobs for @vmas,” the rapper captioned a pic of her look.

Megastar Anitta shone in a red corset dress.

The Brazilian singer, songwriter, and actress’ corset gown was designed by Schiaparelli and was meant to look like her heart was out of her chest.

Sports journalist Taylor Rooks turned heads in a black and gold ensemble…

while new mom Nessa wore all-black offset by purple boots.

Another style standout was Saucy Santana who kicked off the pre-show in a lacey black catsuit with a leather corset and metallic details.

The Material Girl hit the stage to perform “Booty.”

There’s lots more to unpack from the red carpet and the show…

but YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’ at the 2022 VMAs?