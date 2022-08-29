Nicki Minaj was the big winner at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, taking home the highly coveted Vanguard Award.

The “Monster” rapper took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to accept the Vanguard Award, dressed in a Barbie-fied pink outfit and the hair to match. In her acceptance speech, she thanked a lot of the people that have influenced her throughout her career, dropping big names like Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson and opening up a conversation about mental health.

“I wrote this down, I don’t know why y’all but this is what this was in my spirit to say, I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here,” Minaj said to the live crowd. “I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously even for the people who you think have the perfect lives. I wish Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle were here.”

Play

During her medley performance, Minaj gave us renditions of some of her most beloved hits including “Roman’s Revenge,” “Bees in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass” and “Anaconda.”

Elsewhere in her speech, Nicki also thanked some of the “key people” that inspired her including Lil Wayne, Foxy Brown, Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh. She also mentioned people in the music industry that gave her “huge opportunities” like Kanye West, Beyoncé, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Britney Spears, Rihanna, and Drake.

“To all the artists, producers and writers who have contributed to any of my projects, also to all the people who allow me to feature on their work … and I want you to know that I appreciate each and every one of you, I don’t take that for granted,” she gushed. “Thank you for giving me a chance to show my skills.”

Check out her full acceptance speech down below and her performance above.