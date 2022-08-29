Bossip Video

Some of your fave celebs including Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj, and Bad Bunny rocked the VMAs and you’ve GOT to see the performances.

Last night, MTV hosted the 2022 Video Music Awards live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Aside from the shiny moon men trophies being given out , we all know the biggest draw every year is the performances.

You can catch some of the dopest performances of the night below!

Anitta

Play

Bad Bunny– Bad Bunny rocked Yankee Stadium with his Un Verano Sin Ti cut “Titi Me Preguntó”. He was also given Artist of the Year as soon as he was done performing.

Play

Eminem and Snoop Dogg– Uncle Snoop and Eminem gave us the Metaverse performance we didn’t know we needed. They even worked in their Bored Ape NFTs for the performance.

Play

Flo Milli– The pride of Alabama performed two tracks from her new album You Still Here, Ho?

Play

Play

Jack Harlow Featuring Fergie– Let’s face it, we aren’t escaping this song collaboration anytime soon and Jack will probably perform “First Class” at the Grammy’s next year as a proper send-off for the record.

Play

Latto came with a motivational approach for her performance of “It’s Giving”.

Play

JID

Play

Lizzo

Play

Saucy Santana

Play

Nicki Minaj– With Nicki receiving the night’s highest honor, it was only right that she ran through the hits for the VMA audience.