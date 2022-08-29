Bossip Video

Brian Robinson is currently recovering in the hospital after being shot twice in the lower body during an attempted carjacking in DC.

As the Washington Commanders are gearing up for the 2022-2023 season they have experienced an unexpected setback. Running back Brian Robinson was involved in an attempted carjacking which resulted in him being shot twice in the lower body. The 23-year-old is reportedly hospitalized but should make a full recovery.

Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson Shot Twice In Attempted Carjacking.

Police are investigating the attempting carjacking and according to TMZ authorities did locate a handgun near the scene. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera Tweeted out an optimistic update after visiting Robinson at the hospital.

“I just got done visiting with Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.”

Hopefully, Robinson endures a smooth recovery and authorities can get to the bottom of this attempted carjacking or armed robbery. For now, Robinson will remain in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.