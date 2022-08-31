Brazilian Bombshell Anitta Shakes Her Soul-Snatching Cakes At VMAs, Trends Worldwide

Heyyy Anitta

Everyone’s buzzing over Brazilian bombshell Anitta booty-bootying everywhere at this year’s VMAs where she reminded everyone that she’s THAT girl in the Pop world.

The international superstar made history as the first Brazilian to win a Moon Man (‘Best Latin’) at the annual Awards show that came alive when she performed her smash hit ‘Envolver.’

Play

For those new to the Anitta train, she’s dominated the charts with booty-wiggling bop ‘Envolver’ that made streaming history while spawning a viral dance obsession with her signature move that’s also her superpower.

The signature move? Well…

At this point, she’s easily one of the most entertaining performers in all of Pop music.

She’s also super down-to-Earth and hilarious with a massive following of 60 million+ followers on Instagram.

You may recall her linking up with Saweetie for “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” which premiered globally on Apple TV+ in May.

In the fun-filled episode, we see the stars slay their own hits word-for-word, compare their real names, flex their vocals in the very first Boat-pool karaoke, and take over a convenience store.

Play

Lovers of food (and one-of-a-kind cuisine creations), they have a concoction off at a local 7/11 where things quickly get flaming hot.

“You know I like everything flaming hot, so I’m gonna make me a little pizza sandwich,” says Saweetie while dousing Cheetos on 7/11 pizza.

Meanwhile, Anitta clamors to find bread to bring her salty and sweet snack to life.

After running out of time to create, the ladies present their dishes to a 7/11 clerk judging the competition.

Sweetie’s dish is the “LaPizza Nacho Chickenito” featuring slices of pepperoni pizza topped with chips, hot nachos, hot sauce, and hot honey boneless wings.

Anitta’s simpler “Sweet and Salty Delight” features a hot dog smothered with hot Cheetos and potato chips paired with an ice cream sandwich.

Appetite aside, we love us some Anitta who we expect to blow up in America. Peep more pics from her screen-sizzling VMAs performance below:

Will you be joining us in stanning for Anitta? Tell us down below!