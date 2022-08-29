Did you watch?

Last night’s mildly star-studded VMAs had a smattering of buzzy moments like Lizzo clapping back at her ashy army of haters, Jack Harlow winning literally EVERYTHING on his biggest night, Saucy Santana exuding star power during his pre-show set, Chloe Bailey turning heads with her stunning dress, Anitta showing everyone why she’s an international superstar, and Nicki Minaj being honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Lizzo references Nicki Minaj’s 2015 #VMAs moment: “And now, to the bitches that got something to say about me in the press…” pic.twitter.com/zLxOGw7zNe — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 29, 2022

Minaj, who rocked the brightest combination of PINK imaginable, showed love to her biggest influences Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson before touching on mental health.

Nicki Minaj thanks Kanye West among the list of people who gave her opportunities during her career at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/d2EEGOBIzh — Donda Times (@dondatimes) August 29, 2022

“I wrote this down, I don’t know why y’all but this is what this was in my spirit to say, I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here,” she said. “I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously even for the people who you think have the perfect lives. I wish Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle were here.”

She also thanked “key people” who inspired her like Lil Wayne, Foxy Brown, Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z, Slick Rick, and Doug E. Fresh along with those who gave her “huge opportunities” like Kanye West, Beyoncé, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Britney Spears, Rihanna, and Drake.

“To all the artists, producers and writers who have contributed to any of my projects, also to all the people who allow me to feature on their work … and I want you to know that I appreciate each and every one of you, I don’t take that for granted,” she gushed. “Thank you for giving me a chance to show my skills.”

Other highlights included Fergie joining Jack Harlow to perform a ‘First Class/Fabulous’ mashup, Lizzo shutting down yet another stage, and Anitta bringing her Brazilian bombshell energy to the show.

Oh yes, Anitta is THAT girl.

Also worth noting is Yung Gravy bringing TikTok star Addison Rae‘s mother as his date which stirred up hilarious chaos across social media.

This how I know it’s two different Americas because who the fuck is yung gravy https://t.co/U9Xmtqe0F2 — Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) August 29, 2022

What was your fave moment of the night? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets on the flip.