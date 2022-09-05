Bossip Video

For a number of people, Labor Day marks the official end of summer and the start of the school year, so you may want to celebrate with a custom cocktail before fall and winter begin.

We’ve put together a few recipes below to set your Labor Day function off right so you can give a final farewell to the summer season.

The Macallan Sour

Ingredients:

The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old

20ml lemon juice

10ml brown sugar syrup

Egg white

Oloroso sherry float

Method:

Shake all ingredients, except sherry, into an ice-filled shaker.

Strain into glass over ice.

Using a bar spoon, slowly layer the sherry over the top of the cocktail.

Songbird

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Marigold infused St-Germain *

1 oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice

Bar spoon Red Pepper Puree

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Top with Soda Water

Method:

Build all ingredients into a shaker sans soda, shake with ice, double strain into a collins glass with ice, and top with soda.

*Marigold-infused St-Germain recipe

2 cups of St-Germain

1 large fresh marigold (about 10-15 petals)

Method: Blend until smooth, strain in a fine mesh strainer.

Ultimate Negroni

Ingredients:

1oz gin,

1oz Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Rubino

1oz Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter

Method:

Add the gin, Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter, Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Rubino, into a mixing glass with ice and stir for 15 to 20 seconds until well-chilled, Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Gently add an orange and twist it as a garnish. Serve and enjoy.

Belvedere Raspberry Lemonade

Ingredients:

2 oz. Belvedere Vodka

¾ oz. Lemon Juice

¾ oz. Simple Syrup

5 Raspberries

Ginger Beer

Method:

Place all ingredients into a shaker except for ginger beer and shake with ice. Strain and strain over fresh ice. Top off with ginger beer garnish with mint and raspberry.

The Code

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

1 oz Amaretto Liqueur

3 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass

Strawberry Fields

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass

4 ½ oz Soda Water

+ Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth

+ Lemon Wheel

Method: Rinse wine glass with Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth. Build in a wine glass over cubed ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

DeLeón Añejo Old Fashioned De Miel

Ingredients

1 ½ oz DeLeón Añejo

Tequila

¾ oz Orange Blossom

Honey Syrup

3 Dashes Smoked Apricot

Bitters

Method

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir vigorously until cold. Strain over a large ice cube in a glass. Twist an orange peel over the drink to release the oils. Garnish with an orange peel and a brandied cherry. Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Large Format, Ice Cube, Orange Peel, Brandied Cherry

DeLeón Blanco Peach Mango Margarita

Ingredients

1 ½ oz – DeLeón Blanco Tequila

1 oz – Peach Puree

½ oz – Mango Puree

½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz – Fresh Lemon Juice

¾ oz – Agave Nectar Syrup

Method

Rimrocks glass and fill with ice. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into ice-filled rimmed glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and fresh peach slice.

Garnish

Tajin & Salt Rim, Lime & Peach Slices

Southern Charmer Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 ½ Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

2 Parts Sweet Tea

1 Part Lemonade

Method

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and pour into a highball glass. Add more ice. Empty into a Highball glass with a Lemon Wheel.

D’USSÉ That’s My Jam

Ingredients:

2 parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

1 tbsp apricot jam

1⁄2 part fresh lemon juice

1⁄2 part pineapple shrub

1 thyme sprig

top sparkling soda

Method

Muddle thyme, lemon juice and pineapple in a shaker. Add apricot jam, D’USSÉ and ice. Shake well and strain into a crushed-ice-filled rocks glass. Top with sparkling soda.