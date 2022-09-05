For a number of people, Labor Day marks the official end of summer and the start of the school year, so you may want to celebrate with a custom cocktail before fall and winter begin.
We’ve put together a few recipes below to set your Labor Day function off right so you can give a final farewell to the summer season.
The Macallan Sour
Ingredients:
The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old
20ml lemon juice
10ml brown sugar syrup
Egg white
Oloroso sherry float
Method:
Shake all ingredients, except sherry, into an ice-filled shaker.
Strain into glass over ice.
Using a bar spoon, slowly layer the sherry over the top of the cocktail.
Songbird
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Blanco Tequila
1 oz. Marigold infused St-Germain *
1 oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice
Bar spoon Red Pepper Puree
½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice
Top with Soda Water
Method:
Build all ingredients into a shaker sans soda, shake with ice, double strain into a collins glass with ice, and top with soda.
*Marigold-infused St-Germain recipe
2 cups of St-Germain
1 large fresh marigold (about 10-15 petals)
Method: Blend until smooth, strain in a fine mesh strainer.
Ultimate Negroni
Ingredients:
1oz gin,
1oz Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Rubino
1oz Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter
Method:
Add the gin, Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter, Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Rubino, into a mixing glass with ice and stir for 15 to 20 seconds until well-chilled, Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Gently add an orange and twist it as a garnish. Serve and enjoy.
Belvedere Raspberry Lemonade
Ingredients:
2 oz. Belvedere Vodka
¾ oz. Lemon Juice
¾ oz. Simple Syrup
5 Raspberries
Ginger Beer
Method:
Place all ingredients into a shaker except for ginger beer and shake with ice. Strain and strain over fresh ice. Top off with ginger beer garnish with mint and raspberry.
The Code
Ingredients
1 1/2 oz D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
1 oz Amaretto Liqueur
3 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice
Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass
Strawberry Fields
Ingredients:
1 ½ oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass
4 ½ oz Soda Water
+ Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth
+ Lemon Wheel
Method: Rinse wine glass with Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth. Build in a wine glass over cubed ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.
DeLeón Añejo Old Fashioned De Miel
Ingredients
1 ½ oz DeLeón Añejo
Tequila
¾ oz Orange Blossom
Honey Syrup
3 Dashes Smoked Apricot
Bitters
Method
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir vigorously until cold. Strain over a large ice cube in a glass. Twist an orange peel over the drink to release the oils. Garnish with an orange peel and a brandied cherry. Glassware: Rocks
Garnish: Large Format, Ice Cube, Orange Peel, Brandied Cherry
DeLeón Blanco Peach Mango Margarita
Ingredients
1 ½ oz – DeLeón Blanco Tequila
1 oz – Peach Puree
½ oz – Mango Puree
½ oz – Fresh Lime Juice
½ oz – Fresh Lemon Juice
¾ oz – Agave Nectar Syrup
Method
Rimrocks glass and fill with ice. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into ice-filled rimmed glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and fresh peach slice.
Garnish
Tajin & Salt Rim, Lime & Peach Slices
Southern Charmer Cocktail
Ingredients:
1 ½ Parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
2 Parts Sweet Tea
1 Part Lemonade
Method
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and pour into a highball glass. Add more ice. Empty into a Highball glass with a Lemon Wheel.
D’USSÉ That’s My Jam
Ingredients:
2 parts D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
1 tbsp apricot jam
1⁄2 part fresh lemon juice
1⁄2 part pineapple shrub
1 thyme sprig
top sparkling soda
Method
Muddle thyme, lemon juice and pineapple in a shaker. Add apricot jam, D’USSÉ and ice. Shake well and strain into a crushed-ice-filled rocks glass. Top with sparkling soda.
