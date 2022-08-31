Bossip Video

Khloé Kardashian is finally giving us a glimpse into her life as a mother of two after welcoming a son via surrogate earlier this month.

In a new interview with ELLE, which was published on Tuesday, the Good American founder gave fans their first glimpse at her life since welcoming a baby boy a few weeks back. New broke in July that Khloé and her ex Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together, this time via surrogate, though this interview marks the first time Kardashian has publicly acknowledged her bundle of joy.

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts,” she told ELLE about being a mother of two. “I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift.”

She continued, “We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

Kardashian and Thompson–who also share 4-year-old True Thompson–conceived their son via surrogate in November 2021, just one month before the reality star discovered that the athlete cheated on her with Maralee Nichols and fathered a son named Theo.

The reality star hasn’t posted any photos of her son, nor has she announced a name, but that seems like the perfect thing to announce on season two of The Kardashians, which premieres next month.

Check out Khloé’s full interview with ELLE here.