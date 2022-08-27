Bossip Video

Malika Haqq is opening up about how her BFF Khloé Kardashian is doing after welcoming her second child amid some very public turmoil.

During a recent appearance on Stitcher’s “Reality With the King” podcast, Malika praised Khloé‘s strength as she moves through life as a mother of two following Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. While she says the reality star is doing well, Haqq also acknowledges that Thompson’s affair overshadowed what should be a beautiful experience.

“I think she’s doing about as well as you could expect for someone in her circumstances,” Malika revealed on the podcast on Wednesday, August 24. “She’s not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship … but there are some glory times that are meant to just be glory times that have been stripped from her and that’s really sad.”

She went on to praise Kardashian for staying strong in spite of Tristan’s infidelity, saying: “She really is one of the strongest people I know, because she’s got a good head on her shoulders. Faith is something else, and she’s got a great deal of it. I’ll tell you that much.” “This ain’t easy. It’s not easy for me to watch,” she continued. “[But] family is so important to both us and it’s not the same [situation as it is] when it’s just you.”

Ultimately, Malika said that she thinks her best friend has done a great job of prioritizing her children amid all of the drama.

“We have these kids now … and their fathers are very intricate portions of their lives and they’re good fathers,” she explained. “What happens with the moms and the spouses — we can all sit here and say some s**t should never happen, but it does and I think that’s when you have to remind yourself of who the priority is and it’s these babies.”

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child via surrogate earlier this month. They made the decision to expand their family before Maralee Nichols sued the Chicago Bulls player for child support, claiming she had sex with him in March 2021, when he was still dating the reality star.