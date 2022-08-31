Won’t He Do It! Regina Hall & The Ebo Sisters Host ’Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ Sunday Brunch In Atlanta

Honk for Jesus! *meep meep*

The saints were outside for good vibes and great food at the swanky ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ Sunday Brunch at 5 Church Midtown in Atlanta.

Guests were treated to a mini-choir, open bar with themed cocktails, buffet-style brunch, interactive photo booth, and conversation with star Regina Hall, writer/director Adamma Ebo and producer, Adanne Ebo moderated by iOne Digital’s Senior Content Director of Pop Culture, Janee Bolden.

Hall opened up about working with co-star Sterling K. Brown and the twins who shared their experience as young Black women in Hollywood, their love for their hometown of Atlanta, and why it was the perfect setting for their first feature film ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.’

Notable attendees included Devale Ellis, Crystal Renee Hayslett, B. Simone, Khadeen Ellis (Dead Ass Podcast), J Carter, Lynae Bogues (Content Creator, ‘Parking Lot Pimpin’/‘The Let Out’), Corey Arvinger (Founder, Support Black Colleges), Shari Welton (Co-host, ‘The Willie Moore, Jr. Show’), Mattie James (author, Everyday MAGIC), Dayna Bolden (Content Creator), and more.

Peep all of the selects below:

‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ is a satirical comedy starring Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs–the proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch who, together with her husband Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), once served a congregation in the tens of thousands.

But after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must reopen their church and rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

Peep the trailer below:

“Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ opens in theaters and on Peacock on September 2nd.