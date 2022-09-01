Bossip Video

Another Black life was taken from this Earth at the hands of a wanton police officer who was way too eager to squeeze the trigger.

According to CNN, 20-year-old Donovan Lewis was gunned down while laying in bed by 30-year Columbus, Ohio police veteran Ricky Anderson.

On Tuesday, August 30, at 2 a.m., police were dispatched to an apartment complex where Donovan Lewis lived to issue a warrant for felony domestic violence and assault. It is unclear who the warrant was for as two other occupants had already been taken out in handcuffs when Anderson fired the shot. After issuing several commands for Lewis to come out, a K9 dog assisted police to coax him out.

When Lewis didn’t immediately exit the room, Anderson began checking doors with his gun out ready to shoot. As soon as he opened the door to Lewis’ room, he immediately fired a round that landed at an unspecified place on the 20-year-old’s body. Donovan Lewis was unarmed. Per usual, the cop claims that Lewis “had something in his hand” and blah blah blah. The NBC report states that a vape pen was found in his bed after the fact–how are you a cop and can’t tell a vape pen the size of a battery from a firearm?

The body camera footage has been released and it is extremely hard to watch. Please consider your mental health before doing so.

The family’s attorney, Rex Elliott, held a news conference to speak out against this unjustified shooting and called for all responsible parties to be held accountable.

We’ll have more information on this case as it becomes available.