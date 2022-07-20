Bossip Video

The Los Angeles County DA has officially pressed charges against NBA star Miles Bridges, charging him with domestic violence and child abuse.

Miles Bridges’ NBA max-contract dreams are currently on hold after his Los Angeles arrest last month. While in Los Angeles, Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence a day before free agency and a rumored massive contract on the table.

Since then, Bridges hasn’t received a new contract and has been out of the public eye laying low. His wife took to social media to post her horrific injuries and even his kids explained what allegedly happened and what they saw in a social media post that went viral.

Los Angeles District Attorney Charges Miles Bridges With Felony Domestic Violence And Child Abuse

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and his office have announced charges against Miles Bridges for the event that allegedly transpired in late June.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

According to the District Attorneys’ office, Bridges is being charged with one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. The Charlotte Hornets acknowledged the charges and revealed they have “no comment at this time.”