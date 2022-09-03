Bossip Video

Serena Williams is officially retired, and even though the last match of her career didn’t go her way, she fought to the bitter end.

Widely regarded as the Greatest Of All Time, Serena Williams’ time on the tennis court has come to an end following her final match on Friday, September 2.

The legend lost her third-round match at the U.S. Open on Friday in three sets to Alja Tomljanovic. Williams took a 5-3 lead in the first set, but she lost four games in a row and lost the first set 7-5. She answered by winning the first four games of the second set, but Tomljanovic didn’t go down quietly, winning the next two games. Williams earned back-to-back points to clinch the game, but Tomljanovic battled back by winning the next three games to tie the set at five.

Down 40-15 in the second game, Tomljanovic broke Serena’s serve, and from then on, Alja dominated. Still, Williams didn’t go down without a fight–There were eight deuces and six match points as Williams trailed 5-1, but Tomljanovic finally got things done, winning six straight games to end the match and give Williams a bittersweet sendoff.

Following the disappointing loss, Serena said her goodbyes in front of a sold-out crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. In her speech, she thanked her family and friends, bringing many to tears as it sunk in that her illustrious career was really over.

“Thank you daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks mom,” Williams said as she started to cry during her post-match interview. “Everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side, for so many years, decades … She continued, “These are happy tears, I guess. I don’t know. And I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, so thank you Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed … It’s been a fun ride. It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on.”

Upon the completion of Serena’s last match, Nike dropped a commercial honoring the legend, narrated by Zendaya. The video pays tribute to Williams as one of the greatest athletes of all time, emphasizing the fact that “by changing nothing, she changed everything.”

Check out the commercial down below: