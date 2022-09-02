Forever The GOATs: Venus & Serena Williams’ Likely Last Doubles Match Brings Out The Stars

Forever the GOATs

All eyes were on Serena and Venus Williams at their likely last doubles match that brought out a slew of celebs including Spike Lee, Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and many more.

The first round U.S. Open matchup marked the legendary duo’s first doubles action since 2018.

“I’m so excited for doubles,” said Serena before the match. “I was like, it’s been so long, we’ve got to play it there, we’ve got to bring it back.”

With the crowd on their side, the Williams sisters’ failed to mount a comeback against Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova who came out on top 7-6 (5), 6-4.

“I’m still in shock that we won because [we] played the first time with each other,” said Hradecka after the match.” I think we did a very good job, and I’m so sorry for you that we beat them, but we are so happy we did it.”

One of the greatest duos in doubles history, the Williams sisters have won 14 doubles Grand Slam titles together with their last win coming at the US Open in 2009.

Individually, Serena, 40, has won 23 Grand Slam titles while Venus, 42, has won seven titles.

The most winningness pro tennis player ever, Serena will continue her journey to Grand Slam title #24 in the women’s singles after defeating Anett Kontaveit–the 2nd ranked player in the world–in the second round of the tournament.

“There’s still a little left in me,” said Williams during her post-match interview. “This is what I do best,” she added. “I love a challenge and I’m rising to the challenge.”

The sports world has been ablaze since the tennis icon announced that she’s retiring from tennis after this tournament.

“I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst,” she wrote in Vogue. “But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you.”

Everyone from Zendaya to Tiger Woods has been in the building to cheer on the GOAT in one of the buzziest sporting events of 2022.

so many celebs here to support Serena Williams 🥹 pic.twitter.com/tbTmk64s6T — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) August 31, 2022

Hopefully, she can keep up the momentum and take home yet another title in a fitting ending to an iconic career.

What’s your favorite Venus and Serena moment? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter hysteria over Venus and Serena’s likely last doubles match on the flip.