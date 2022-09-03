Bossip Video

Zendaya looked absolutely exquisite as she stepped out in New York City for her 26th birthday celebration on Thursday.

The Euphoria actress spent her birthday with her tried and true crew earlier this week, going to a fancy dinner in New York City with boyfriend Tom Holland, Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer, and her mom, Claire Stoermer. The group celebrated the star with a meal at MAMO on September 1.

In photos obtained by E! News, Zendaya kept things casual for the occasion, wearing a long-sleeve, black crop top with some low-rise denim jeans and black heels. For his part, Tom wore a classic blue plaid shirt at the event, while Hunter went with a fun dress with yellow and black swirls.

The youngest recipient of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy was also receiving a ton of love online as she celebrated with her friends and family, later taking to social media to thank everyone for all of their well wishes.