CyHi explains exactly what strained his relationship with Kanye West and how it was out of his control.

CyHi is finally opening up about his experience working on Travis Scott’s diamond record “Sicko Mode“. While the look and opportunity are amazing it came with a lot of issues explained CyHi. While on Instagram live Cyhi revealed how working on that record essentially single-handedly changed his relationship with Kanye West. The final product that would become “Sicko Mode” contained Drake dissing his then neighbor Kanye West.

CyHi explains being surprised by Travis Scott allowing Kanye West to be dissed on Sicko Mode

During his Instagram live CyHi admits he had no idea the Ye disses would be on the record and questions why Travis would allow their guy to receive that on his record.

“I’m looking at Trav like, ‘Why would you let the n*a do that on the song?’ But I get Trav, he’s like, ‘Drake is an artist, he gonna express himself.’ … So I’m like, ‘Okay, cool, but you know that’s our guy, bruh,’” CyHi said. “You can’t just let a n*a diss our buddy, that’s our buddy!” “I don’t know about the Drake and Ye beef, that was they thing I wasn’t gonna get into that,” CyHi continued. “I wasn’t gonna get into that, you know what I mean? That’s above my pay grade, but it starts kinda trickling… My guy kinda not feeling me like that.”

Since then we’ve rarely seen collaborations between Cyhi and Ye while Drake and Ye have made amends and as Cyhi would state Travis faced zero backlash. You can watch the full IG live below.