MOB TIES: Kanye West & Drake Finally Reconcile Under Supervision From Dave Chapelle and J Prince

After some of the most awkward back and forth in Hip-Hop, Drake and Kanye finally bury the hatchet after a night out with Dave Chappelle and J Prince.

For the past few years, Drake and Kanye West have seemingly been in a cold war of sneak disses and tweets towards one another that had no end in sight. We’ve seen Kanye go on Twitter rants about Drake and at the time it seemed very one-sided. Recently when Kanye stopped by Drink Champs he pointed out the things Drake is doing to him you can’t see but when he replies he’s the “bad guy.”

He compared their situation to Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson in the way we saw Mike bite off the ear but no one said anything about Evander’s low blows. Shortly after the interview Kanye was spotted spending time with J Prince and the family of Larry Hoover, a dear friend of West and Prince.

Shortly after Ye uploaded a video alongside J Prince asking to end the beef and for Drake to join him for a concert to help free Larry Hoover. Many suspected there was no way Drake would be open to patching things up with Ye or even having a conversation but all that turned out to be untrue.

Monday night Dave Chappelle brought his tour to Toronto and Drake decided to attend and host the after-party at his mansion complete with A-list celebrities and included a public reconciliation between Ye and Drake that would make its way to social media.

The night even included Dave Chappelle giving a closing monologue which you can watch below and according to J Prince, the “Free Larry Hoover” concert is scheduled for December 9th in Los Angeles.