We love the smell of fire-flamed soup cookies in the morning!

Some white people have absolutely no decorum on airplanes. It seems like ever since COVID-19 popped off people have gotten bolder and bolder with less and less couth and a lot of times their mouths are writing checks that their vertical backsides can’t cash. More on that in a moment.

According to a TMZ report, a white man named Zachary Easterly was aboard a flight headed from Philadelphia to Dallas and was removed from the plane prior to takeoff after going on a wildly racist and homophobic rant. There aren’t any details about what led Easterly to unleash his Ritz-y performance but he did openly acknowledge that he was “a little intoxicated.” As usual, the ugly incident was captured on a passenger’s cell phone that was put this outlandish Anglo-Saxon on full blast. However, to be fair, Zachy-boy didn’t need much help out himself as you will see in the video below. He literally announced where he works before calling the passengers “a bunch of liberal fa**ots” and wishing that the plane crashes.

Oh, b-b-b-but wait, it gets worse!

While being escorted through the terminal, Easterly began calling Black airplane employees all sorts of n-words which caught the ear of angry bystanders. One man, in particular, told the sullen soup cookie to “watch his mouth” and then unleashed seven levels of hell onto his unseasoned body. Fortunately, that confrontation was also captured on a cell phone camera.

Easterly went on to threaten to “pull his pistol” and “murder your entire family” leading a security manager and another bystander to lay hands on him…

GlaxoSmithKline was swift to investigate the incident and terminated Easterly immediately:

“We immediately conducted an investigation and as of Thursday, he is no longer employed at GSK. The person’s remarks were reprehensible and do not reflect our company culture.” “At GSK, diversity, equity and inclusion is embraced and celebrated and we are committed in policy, principle and practice to maintaining an environment which prohibits discriminatory behavior and provides equal opportunity for all persons.”

We wish pain and suffering on this man for the rest of his days. He truly deserves.