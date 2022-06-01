Bossip Video

Awwww, po lil’ white man! By now, you’ve probably seen the video that we are talking about floating down one of your social media timelines. A white guy at a Black-owned spa in Texas was caught on camera going on a racist rant that is more likely to make you roll your eyes than to infuriate you. We say that not because the man’s words weren’t offensive, but his words are also predictable and paltry. They lack the KKKreativity and KKKonviction of the more hardcore racists that we’ve seen in recent years. These impotent insults come off more like white grievance and excuses for loserdom than anything else.

In the words of the late, great Paul Mooney, what a waste of white skin.

White Man In Texas Spa Goes On Racist Rant In Viral Video

Peep what ol’ boy told this thriving Black entrepreneur:

“Your race and class destroyed my family and my life,” he says. “You’re playing energy chess with a person that has nothing to do with your class.”

Energy chess. We might just steal that one.

If you have not seen the video in question, here it goes:

According to The Daily Beast, the business owner asked to remain anonymous out of fear that someone like the Buffalo grocery store shooter will target her shop in retaliation.

White people are out of control.