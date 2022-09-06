Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian’s latest magazine cover sees her flaunting her most talked-about asset.

Nearly a decade after Kim Kardashian “broke the internet” with her raunchy Paper Magazine cover, the reality star is showing her bare butt once again, this time, for Interview Magazine’s “American Dream” issue.

The cover for the September 2022 features a bleach blonde Kim in an all-denim outfit by Bottega Veneta, though her unzipped jeans are pulled down low enough to show off her famous rear-end, adorned with a jockstrap.

“I loved it,” she told the mag of the unexpected underwear choice. “The team was like, ‘No jockstrap.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on. This is what I do.’ I do best when I’m ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I’m glad we did it.”

The famous brunette also went full blonde for the cover, which comes following that star dying her hair platinum blonde for her Marilyn Monroe moment at the 2022 Met Gala back in May, a look she’s kept up with ever since. And for the shoot, she committed even more by dying her eyebrows blonde to match.

“I do think blondes have more fun,” she told Interview Editor-in-Chief Mel Ottenberg. “I just feel different.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim touched on her fame reaching a new level, admitting her ex-husband Kanye West helped her ascend to a different audience.

“I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect,” she said. “I’ve also seen a s**t more recently—going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that. There’s levels to it.”

On the subject of her fame, Kardashian also touched on her longtime slogan, always fighting back at haters by saying things like, “For a girl with no talent, I’ve come really far.”

“I think it came from people saying, ‘What are you famous for?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, we have a TV show,'” she explained. “But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that. But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, ‘Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?’ And I’m like, ‘Didn’t know I needed one.'”

Kardashian went on to explain some of her actual talents, saying: “I mean, I can give you a million f***ing talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f***ing s**t on the planet. But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time. I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know.”

Kim also briefly talks about Pete Davidson during the interview, which seems to have taken place prior to their breakup.

“He’s a cutie,” she said when asked about the SNL alum. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

Unfortunately, it looks like one of the things he had coming up was a breakup.

You can read Kim’s full Interview Magazine interview here.