Kim Kardashian may have broken things off with Pete Davidson, but that doesn’t mean she’s not sad about their split.

Following news that the pair ended their 9-month relationship last week, a source told Page Six that the SKIMS founder is “very sad” about their breakup.

The insider says it’s “been hard” for Kardashian, saying “distance and schedules” contributed to the pair’s decision to call it quits, though they still “love and respect” each other. They go on to say that the reality star will always care for the Saturday Night Live alum and “have his back.”

Another insider previously told the publication that although both parties are “bummed” their romance didn’t go the distance, they’re not terribly shocked.

“Pete knew it wasn’t going to work,” the second source said. “He’d been saying it for a while — and Kim knew it, too.”

A third insider told Page Six that the duo’s age difference played a role in why they parted ways, explaining that they are “just in very different places at the moment.”

In other Pete Davidson news, PEOPLE reports that the comedian is seeking help for online harassment he received at the hands of Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West.

Beginning in April of this year, the 28-year-old “has been in trauma therapy in large part” due to threatening posts that West posted numerous times on social media while Davidson was dating the rapper’s ex-wife.

Most recently, Ye mourned Pete’s “death” with a post mocking his Kim K breakup.

“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he’s had to seek out help,” the insider told the mag.

The source adds that Davidson “has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she’s been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship.”