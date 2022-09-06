Bossip Video

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have a LOT of ‘splaining to do as their accuser ramps up the pressure to have them both arrested.

According to TheDailyBeast, the 22-year-old “Jane Doe” who is accusing the comedians of sexually abusing her and her brother has written a letter in hopes of putting some fire under the butts in blue. Jane Doe says that the officer assigned to her case has done next to nothing to address her complaint and she says she’s more than ready lay out what she feels is an irrefutable case.

Haddish has also released a statement on the skit and expressed her “deep regret” about it.

Last week BOSSIP reported that Haddish and Spears were named specifically in a lawsuit that stemmed from a 2013 skit uploaded to Funny Or Die titled “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” that saw the then-14 and 7-year-old Jane and John become subjects of a sick “joke” that the comedians allegedly thought was hilarious. Jane Doe addressed the letter to LA County District Attorney George Gascón saying that the LAPD has had no contact with them in the two years since they filed suit.

‘This matter’s breadth and complexity require your jurisdictional powers and resources to tackle and end the stream depravity committed by Haddish and Spears,’ the letter continued, ‘My brother and I are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office and provide you with irrefutable evidence that substantiates our allegations.’

The alleged victims are ready to toss the LAPD a purported slam-dunk about child sex abuse and the cops aren’t chomping at the bit to throw handcuffs on two Black celebs? It can’t be that the department’s hoods aren’t as pointy as they used to be, can it? Nah, couldn’t be. Something is going on here but we’re pretty sure that the mounting public pressure is about to change that sooner than later.