Bossip Video

Aries Spears is throwing daggers at Lizzo for being overweight and the irrelevant ashy abyss resident is catching hell.

The comedian recently did an interview with Art of Dialogue where he was asked what he thought of Lizzo’s music. The interviewer stated that Lizzo is an excellent songwriter but instead of commenting on her musical abilities, Spears pivoted and attacked the singer’s looks.

I can’t get past the fact that she looks like a s— emoji She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off like, come on, man. Come on, yo.”

The disparaging remarks continued;

“I’m sorry. Listen, I ain’t the most in-shape n—r in the world but I still, when you funny and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking – I think I’m at least handsome – you get p—y. But a woman that’s built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble.”

“You know what kills me about women is the hypocrisy and the contradiction,” Spears added as a glaze of sweat began to appear on his face. “‘F— diabetes, f— heart problems, f— heart disease, cholesterol. Y’all claim womanhood and about sisterhood and support for your sister, you know, when it comes to that ridiculous s—. But if you really gave a f—, why wouldn’t you go, ‘Black girl, we love your confidence, boo boo, but this ain’t it. This ain’t it.’”

Cognitive dissonance at its finest, right?

“That’s the real love! Y’all jump on me for making jokes, but y’all won’t be f—ing real and go, ‘Sister, put the eclair down. This ain’t it. It’s treadmill time.’”

It seems as if he has misplaced shame or maybe Lizzo was just an easy target for his jokes but either way it made him look “corny” and lame” to many Twitter users.

The gorgeous Grammy winner’s fans came to her defense and the results were not pretty for Spears.

Someone else tweeted, “I’m stuck on how type-2 diabetic Aries Spears got out breath sitting while talking about Lizzo, who can perform for hours every night in heels, and her weight. And then how he got upset because folks pulled the “I know you ain’t talking” and dragged him for filth.”

Another user called out Spears’ seared cheeks that came with a side of audacity.

Comedian Mike Epps even took up for the flutist saying;

“He look dirty and sick and has not been on tv since mad tv.”

Aries Spears caught wind of the comments and he’s having a field day, he even responded to Epps directly.

He clearly needs to explore therapy and keep Lizzo’s cakes out of his mouth.