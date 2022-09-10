Bossip Video

Congratulations are order for Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir! The couple just announced that they are expecting baby no. 2!

Keyshia took to Instagram to make the announcement by posting a video of her surprising Gucci in bed with the positive pregnancy test. She also shared intimate footage of them at a doctor’s visit getting a sonogram.

Gucci definitely spoke this new bundle of joy into existence. In his latest single, “Mrs. Davis” he wrote “Turned the house into a home, or should I say a mansion? Now we working on our second one cause ain’t no second chances. Let’s have another baby/Ice needs somebody to play with.”

The So-Icy couple share son, Ice Davis, who was born in December 2020 and have hinted at giving him a younger sibling for some time now.

The gender and due date of the baby remain unknown but we’re sure Keyshia and Gucci will reveal the news following Ice’s first birthday celebration in December.

A huge congratulations to the couple, we wish their growing family much success.