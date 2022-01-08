Bossip Video

Gucci Mane spoils his wife Keyshia Ka’oir with $1 million in cash for her birthday.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir have always lived the ballerific life and when it comes to gifts, they go all out.

When Keyshia gave birth to their son Ice Davis, Gucci promptly blessed her with a push present of $1 million. Their son Ice has lived up to his name in his short time on earth, always receiving presents filled with ice and creating an amazing jewelry collection for a toddler.

Just weeks ago, Keyshia gifted Gucci a million-dollar Bugatti watch from the famed Jacob and Company collection. The watch is only for the serious ballers, not the fake–if you’re not living it, you won’t be able to buy it. Right after receiving the gift, Keyshia’s birthday has now rolled up on Gucci and he returned the favor in true Gucci fashion.

Keyshia shared videos from her birthday party and in one of the clips, Gucci Mane gifted her $1 million in cash for her special day. The age-old question is, “What do you get someone who has everything?” And we guess the answer now is just cash and a large sum of it, at that.

