Kylie Jenner is opening up about her second child, a son, who–according to the makeup mogul–still doesn’t really have a name.

Kylie and her momager, Kris Jenner, stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden this week to talk all about their personal lives and business ventures, promoting the second season of The Kardashians hitting Hulu this month.

Of course, the subject of Jenner’s second child came up, with Corden asking if a name for the baby boy formerly known as Wolf had been decided on yet. While Kylie didn’t seen 100% sure about whether or not they’re sticking with one name for now, she did reveal that the little one’s name is still legally Wolf, also saying her boyfriend Travis Scott is constantly coming up with new ideas.

“We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” Kylie said. “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder went on to add that though her son’s name hasn’t been officially changed yet, “We don’t call him Wolf” — to which the late night host replied, “Well, what do you call him?”

“You know … ” Kylie said before pausing, leading Corden to joke, “Well, that’s not a good name. You can’t call him, ‘You Know.’ “ That’s when Jenner Kylie admitted that there is a name, but “we’re just not ready to share yet.” “Travis likes to sometimes … one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and change it again. So we’re just not officially probably gonna change it until … “ Kris interjected and finished her sentence, joking, “He’s 21.”

While the entrepreneur didn’t reveal much about the name they have zeroed in on, Kylie did say that it’s not another animal.

