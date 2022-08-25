Bossip Video

Hello Hulu, more Stormi content PLEASE!

Kylie Jenner celebrated the launch of her latest line of Kylie Cosmetics at Ulta Beauty Wednesday in Los Angeles and she had the support of all of her sisters, as well as her parents and her baby girl Stormi.

Stormi stepped out in a cute one-shouldered dress with a matching mini purse and white tennies. Kylie wore a white custom Kwame Adusei dress with Balenciaga pumps, a Judith Leiber lipstick clutch and Gentle Monster x Coperni shades.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Chk7acbvHRk/

Kim Kardashian ditched her infamous side part for a slicked-back low bun, and let her huge jeweled button earrings shine. She wore an all black jumpsuit and some pretty fire thigh high boots with Snoop Dogg on them.

Hopefully, the all-black isn’t a sign she’s still mourning Skete.

Here’s a better shot of the boots. Fire right? Kim’s looking pretty cheeky.



Besides Stormi, Lori Harvey also brought some Black Girl Magic to Kylie’s event. Lori was stunning as per usual in a tan crop top and vintage Cavalli pants.