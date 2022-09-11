Bossip Video

Nick Cannon is enjoying some downtime with one of his families ahead of welcoming yet another child into the world.

On Tuesday, the Wild N’ Out creator posted some photos from a trip to Guam with Brittany Bell, who is currently pregnant with the their third child together. For the fun outing, the pair were also joined by their 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.

“Thank you to the @thetsubakitower for taking care of my family and I while in Guam,” he wrote on Instagram. “Such a wonderful experience! Hafa Adai!”

In some of the photos posted by Cannon, he and Bell posed together, including one where he holds onto her pregnant belly near a gorgeous view of the water at sunset. The rest of the snaps are selfies he shares with Golden and Powerful.

Just last week, Nick and Brittany had another occasion to celebrate: Golden going to his first day of second grade.

“My baby is in 2nd grade!!! 5 years old loving school 🥰,” Bell captioned an adorable photo of him smiling while sporting his new backpack.

The little one also held up a sign that noted his age, what grade he was going into, the name of his teacher, and what he wants to be when he grows up. According to the sign, he wants to be a scientist when he gets older.

In addition to Golden and Powerful, Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, and twins Zion and Zillion, 13 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with her third baby. He also has newborn son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.