New beginnings have begun for Abby De La Rosa, the mother of Nick Cannon’s twins, Zion and Zillion.

Abby took to Instagram to thank Nick Cannon for blessing her and the twins with a new home. The video shows twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, walking around in an empty home toward an open back door, leading toward grass.

De La Rosa wrote in the caption, “Here’s to beautiful new beginnings, I’m so grateful – Thank you Dad – Zion & Zillion 🙏🏽🤍.” Cannon replied, “You are more than welcome!! It’s the least I can do. Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings!❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾”

The Dj and comedian celebrated the twins first birthday in June with a trip to Disneyland. The celebration continued with an extravagant party.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have been spotted spending much quality time together and earlier this summer De La Rosa announced on Instagram that she’s expecting again.

Nick is also expecting another baby which would bring his count up to ten. He shared the news alongside a video montage of him and Bell at a maternity photoshoot. The clip also featured him and Bell taking photos with their two children.

When the news was released De La Rosa reposted the video on her Instagram Story with laughing emojis.

“Move over kardashians,” she wrote in part, adding, “Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyy.”

Nick Cannon has faced much backlash for continuing to grow his family with different women but he doesn’t let the opinions affect him.

Cannon has two children with Mariah Carey, Morrocan and Monroe; two with a third on the way with Brittany Bell, Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen; two children with one on the way with Abby de la Rosa, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir; and one child with Brie Tiesi, Legendary Love. One child he had with Alyssa Scott, Zen, died in December at 5 months old.

We wish Cannon and his tribe the best of luck as they plan and prepare for the arrival of the new children.