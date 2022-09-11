Bossip Video

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in the first look at Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ coming to Disney+.

Since Avengers: Endgame we have only seen Nick Fury for Spider-Man: Far From Home and even that was in a limited capacity. However, no need to worry about when we will see him again as Marvel announced Samuel L. Jackson would reprise his role as Nick Fury for his own Disney plus series. The series will be based on the Secret Invasion storyline from the comics and will be coming out way in 2023.

Disney Releases The First Look At Secret Invasion At The D23 Expo

Yesterday Disney held its D23 Expo in person for the first time since COVD-19 took in-person events away from all of us. Disney brought some previews to the expo of upcoming Marvel projects, most of which will not be released to the public for some time. One preview happened to be released to the public and it was the first look at Secret Invasion. From the looks, the storyline is ‘don’t trust anybody’ because everyone’s out to steal something that Nick Fury has in his possession. While Marvel has taken heat for its recent projects this teaser looks like a return to a formula that is proven to work. You can watch the teaser below.