Whew! The Atlanta Falcons and actor-singer Rotimi could not have seen this coming! The NFL franchise and “Power” alum received much backlash from new ATL Falcons ‘Rise Up’ promo video.

A month ago Rotimi took to his Instagram to tease an upcoming collaboration with the Atlanta Falcons. He posted a reel and captioned, “The new ATL ANTHEM. @atlantafalcons #RISEUP”

So today we’ve been blessed with the opportunity to create the Atlanta Falcons’ theme song for this season and going forward. We’re shooting the video for it and it’s a legendary moment. Every home game the video will be on the Jumbotron and we gon’ get the crowd hype.”

The IG post didn’t get much traction or nearly as much backlash as the recent promo video and unfortunately the video has yet to get the crowd hype. As soon as the Atlanta Falcons posted the promo video to their Instagram the negative comments and jokes started to roll in.

Fans took to the comment section to express their disappointment in the media team and had no problem letting the Falcons know exactly how they felt. “Somebody got fired behind this right???” one user said while another commented and said, “If you have low expectations for the season just say that.”

New Orleans Saints fan, Toya Johnson, left a joking comment underneath the post saying, “Now it’s time to sit down dirty birds. Who dat Nation ⚜️⚜️⚜️⚜️🏈.” A local Atlanta Dj joined in with the jokes and commented, “He wasted studio time on this one fashooo😂😂😂.”

Every year before the season starts NFL teams take to social media to post teasers, BTS and promo videos to get fans excited and pumped up for the games. A lot of cities collaborate with local artists and celebrities to bring these visions to life.

In recent years the Atlanta Falcons have partnered with celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Pastor Troy and many more to bring the heart and culture of Atlanta to the game of football. However, many feel like the ball was dropped this year when choosing to work New Jersey native, Rotimi.

A few ATL artist took to social media to also give their thoughts on the situation. T.I. posted a video expressing his frustration with the Falcons.

He also posted a group photo of ATL rappers that included himself, Jezzy and Ludacris and captioned, “Yoooo @atlantafalcons Dis what it’s posed to hit like…Y’all need some help hit us…👑👑👑👑👑👑👑.”

Jermaine Dupri also posted a video on his Instagram speaking about the “new anthem” and reassured the city of the Atlanta that he would do his best to help restore the feeling.

Fans on Twitter were not impressed either and listed a long list of Atlanta artists that the team could have chosen from.

Could the Falcons go back into production and change things up, give the fans what they want, what the city is demanding? Maybe, maybe not. Filming this promo video took time, money and energy to put together so the likelihood of that happening is slim to none.

A lot of fans believed Rotimi agreed to the gig for the check and many didn’t place the blame on him but more so on the franchise for not understanding the assignment and fumbling a major opportunity. The Falcons haven’t released a statement regarding the backlash and neither has Rotimi.

The Falcons are currently taking on the New Orleans Saint at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA for the first game of the season and yearly rivalry.