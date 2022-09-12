Bossip Video

Beyoncé is a woman of many talents, one of them being her ability to throw an amazing party.

Following her 41st birthday on September 4, the 28-time Grammy winner threw a star-studded belated birthday bash at a Bel-Air mansion on Saturday, September 10. A who’s who of Hollywood was in attendance at the roller disco-themed party, putting on their best and flashiest attire to celebrate the one and only Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

One of the stars who made their way to Los Angeles for the occasion was Drake, sporting his recently-acquired braids and a matching red velvet pants set. Not only that, Champagne Papi completed his look by wearing a pair of customized socks that read, “Beyoncé’s 41st Birthday Extravaganza,” posting a picture of the accessory on his Instagram page after the party.

Despite a lot of fans thinking Beyoncé isn’t so keen on the Kardashians, at least two of the sisters were invited to her birthday bash, with Kim and Khloé posing with their longtime bestie LaLa Anthony after attending the party.

The Good American founder went full roller disco with her voluminous hair and a head-to-toe sparkly silver outfit. LaLa went the same route, wearing a monochromatic sparkly set including skin-tight pants and a pair of long gloves.

As for Kim, she went for one of her signature catsuits, this time, stepping out from her love of neutral shades for a red and black zebra print.

Khloé captioned her pictures with Anthony and her sister “All the single ladies,” a clear Beyoncè reference that also hints at the fact that Kim is no longer with Pete Davidson, and she’s not back together with Tristan Thompson, despite recently welcoming baby number two together.

Other celebrities who made it out for the big bash included Ciara, Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, Lizzo, Halle Bailey, Offset [who channeled Michael Jackson], Michael B. Jordan, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Check out photos of their outfits and arrivals down below: