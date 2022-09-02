Bossip Video

Beyoncé brought the world to a halt once again with the July 29th release of her seventh studio album Renaissance —but is she planning something even momentous for this weekend?

It’s been six years since Bey snatched our souls with the surprise visual album Lemonade and recently, the BeyHive’s been buzzing with rumors that Mrs. Knowles-Carter might be blessing us with another visual album. Not only that, some people think that the world might be blessed by Beyoncé on her actual birthday; September, 4.

Let’s break it down.

Here’s What We Know About Beyoncé’s Alleged Visual Album

According to Billboard, Beyoncé’s concurrently charting with seven songs on the Billboard Hot 100, led by “Break My Soul” at number 1. This comes amid Bey only releasing a”CLIQUEBAIT” visualizer for “Break My Soul” as the Hive wonders what’s coming next.

Play

Over the past few weeks, talks about a potential fully visual album have intensified but an official Parkwood press release only gave vague details and stated that visuals [not necessarily a visual album] would be released “at a later date.”

“While the visuals are scheduled for a later date, the album comes with a robust menu of formats giving music fans and collectors plenty to choose from.

And while the powers that be may be acting stingy with the details, Twitter has no shortage of opinions, even questioning if Beyoncé would drop the visuals on her 41st birthday, this Sunday, September 4.

Check out some tweets below.

On August 12, a teaser for the record “I’m That Girl” hit the net and there’s been tons of chatter about it.

Play

At the 38-second mark of the video, there’s a lightning-fast montage of several looks that could be from the visual album—or just a forthcoming video or videos. The elegant and eccentric looks include a mirrored bodice with a black minidress and what appears to be Bey dressed as a glittery “Alien Superstar.”

The looks also include what appears to be Bey paying homage to Moi Renee for “Pure/Honey.” The late drag artist is sampled on the track saying the line; “Honey, Miss honey…” from their 1992 track “Miss Honey.”

Play

Like Moi Renee, Bey rocks green tresses and cutouts.

Mark Romanek Is Releasing A “Summer Renaissance Film”, Bey Teases It On Instagram

On Friday, news surfaced that a film by music video director Mark Romanek titled “Lose Yourself In Love”, set to Beyoncé’s “Summer Renaissance,” is slated to debut on Tiffany And Co’s website in October to accompany a campaign under the same name.

Beyoncé and Jay Z are ambassadors for the luxury brand.

WWD broke the news and shared that Bey is wearing custom clothes by LaQuan Smith, Graham Cruz, Michael Challita, and others in the film — plus “pinnacle expressions” of Tiffany’s iconic fine jewelry lines Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot, and Tiffany Lock.

Titled “Lose Yourself in Love,” the Beyoncé campaign for Tiffany expresses themes similar to the singer’s “Renaissance” release: self-love, “the joy of being one’s unapologetic self,” and empowerment. The forthcoming film, meanwhile, is said to embody “the carefree, joyous spirit of the album as a whole,” using Studio 54-era New York as the inspiration.

Bey also teased the film on her Instagram.

Will we ONLY get this “Lose Yourself In Love” film? Or is there more on the way?

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Are you excited for “Renaissance” visuals from Queen Bey?

Do YOU think they’ll be released for her birthday on September 4, 2022?