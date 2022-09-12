Bossip Video

Kanye West recently revealed that will no longer be partnering with brands and instead will “treat them like baby mamas” who are co-parenting his older creations.

In recent weeks we’ve seen Kanye West voice his frustration with his business partners in Adidas and Gap and he’s got more to say.

On Instagram, Kanye has alleged that Adidas made unauthorized colorways and copied his ideas for their own designs. The Adidas issues have been debated amongst sneakerheads but the Gap issues Kanye West raises seem to be more widely agreed upon.

Kanye’s alleged that Gap hasn’t been running his commercials more than once. On social media, he also claimed that Gap copied his Yeezy Gap engineered by Balenciaga designs and used them on their regular T-shirts.

The rapper recently talked to Bloomberg and revealed that he’s done with partnerships and will no longer allow companies to stand in between him and his audience.

“It’s time for me to go it alone,” Ye said via phone interview. “It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the foam runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

Kanye’s Adidas deal expires in 2026 and his Gap Inc. deal will expire in 2030. Until then Kanye will continue to execute but says after the deals expire, he foresees a co-parenting situation.

“They my new baby mamas,” said Ye. “I guess we’re just going to have to co-parent those 350s.”

A lot can change between now 2026 and also 2030 but for now, Ye seems done with partnerships and ready to take 100% control of his creations going forward.