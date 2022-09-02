Bossip Video

Grab your popcorn Kanye West is back on Instagram voicing his frustrations in both his personal life and professional life.

For a few months, Kanye West has been on a somewhat social media hiatus, presumably working on his Yeezy Gap collaboration. Over the last few days, that hiatus has come to an end and Ye is speaking and warning followers to grab the popcorn. One of Kanye’s posts revisited an ongoing issue he has with where his children attend school. Kanye has opened his own school DONDA Academy and insists his kids should not be attending Sierra Canyon.

“Why you get say say Cause you half white?” he asks his ex-wife Kim Kardashian in a leaked text.

The show didn’t stop there with Ye posting a text showing a message from Kris Jenner pleading with him to not mention her because the post was causing her stress. Ye replied restating he should have input on where his kids go to school. In the same message, he also mentioned his kids won’t do Playboy like Kim Kardashian and others before saying the Clintons can come to get him.

Kanye goes on to voice his issues with Adidas & Gap before giving a stray bullet to Pete Davidson

Two days ago Kanye uploaded a video in a passionate speech with GAP executives pinpointing their lack of organization by not running commercials multiple times and not using the email addresses he provided. Yesterday, he continued calling out GAP and even threw Adidas in the mix. At one point he even called on support from “cum donors” Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott who also are in the Kardashian family tree. Perhaps the harshest and funniest shot went to Pete Davidson with Ye asking how the tattoos of his kids are doing in the “trauma unit.”

In recent weeks rumors surfaced that Pete is undergoing trauma therapy as a result of Kanye’s online harassment.

This morning Kanye deleted all his posts from yesterday opting instead to post a simple recap of yesterday’s post. In the post, he highlights bullet points from yesterday; GAP is having meetings without him, Adidas is producing unauthorized colorways, and he has no say on where his children attend school. All of these issues do not sit right with Kanye, and he is hell-bent on fighting against them regardless of what anyone thinks. Yesterday’s posts received criticism from social media, but today’s recap seems to be the best message Kanye delivered to the parties involved without room for misinterpretation.